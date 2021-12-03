MBO Bonaire signs cooperation agreement with ROC Mondriaan from The Hague













The two schools already cooperate for IT education

KRALENDIJK- On Friday, the Bonaire School Community (SGB) and the ROC Mondriaan from The Hague will sign a cooperation agreement, in which the schools agree to work closely together to strengthen vocational education on Bonaire.

The signing marks the official start of the school link, after both schools have been exchanging expertise for about two years in the field of ICT education and the substantive guidance of MBO trainees from Bonaire at Dutch companies and institutions. The aim is to expand the collaboration in the direction of the technology, hospitality and business services sectors.

As a member of Mondriaan’s Executive Board, Harry de Bruijn is one of the driving forces behind the collaboration. “This school link is good for both parties. We inspire and strengthen each other with a common goal: strengthening vocational education and training qualified personnel in Haaglanden and on Bonaire.”

A group of students from MBO Bonaire is already doing an internship in the Netherlands and is supervised by ROC Mondriaan. Housing and social support are also provided. This was made possible by financial support from the education department of the island of Bonaire and the Ministry of Education in The Hague.