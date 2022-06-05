MBO students show their talents

KRALENDIJK- Students of the MBO training of the Bonaire School Community showed yesterday that there is quite a bit of talent among the young people. During the activity, his entrepreneurs on the island showed that their studies are much more than just supplying material from books.

After a short speech by MBO director Lisette de Keizer and deputy of Economics Hennyson Thielman, the ribbon for the exhibition was cut.

The students showed different ideas and concepts that they have been working on over the past few weeks. The entrepreneurs and other guests present were quite impressed by the creativity and talent of the MBO students. Among other things, there were T-shirts designed by them, kedsen, cupcakes and many other ideas.