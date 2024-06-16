Education MBO’s work bus heads into the Bonaire neighborhoods Redactie 16-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

MBO unit director Liset Wolf is very happy with the new bus. Photo: SGB

KRALENDIJK – Last Friday, during a festive ceremony, students from the construction program at MBO Bonaire received a work bus. In the upcoming school year, these students will use the bus to go into the neighborhoods and repair the homes of the underprivileged.

“MBO Bonaire believes it is important to provide students with practical training, which is why we focus on projects where students work on real assignments and with real clients. This work bus allows students to enter the neighborhoods and carry out much-needed maintenance work for people who can greatly benefit from it,” explains Unit Director Liset Wolf. According to Wolff, it is a win-win situation.

Through these activities, students gain essential hands-on experience, while the residents receive free improvements to their living conditions. The school provides the necessary materials and supervision for the students.

Sponsors

During the ceremony, in the presence of Governor Nolly Oleana, Deputy Nina den Heyer, and Head of RCN OCW Maritsa Silberie, all sponsors were acknowledged.