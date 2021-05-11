MCB Bonaire Now Meets Privacy Standard













MCB Bonaire buildings in downtown Kralendijk. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- More than a year after Data protection Authority BES (CBP BES) conducted an assessment into the privacy risks at the MCB on Bonaire, the Institution now fully complies with the privacy norm.

According to Privacy watch dog, CBP BES, the MCB has made a huge effort to catch up and thus minimized the risk of unlawful processing of (digitized) personal data.







In the framework of its supervisory task the CBP BES is pleased to conclude that the MCB on Bonaire now complies with the requirements set for the processing of personal data at a financial institution. With this, according to the CBP BES, an important milestone has been achieved. MCB Bonaire has energetically taken up and implemented the recommendations.

Protection

The CBP BES compliments the MCB with the serious and structural way in which it has taken up the challenges in the field of privacy. The MCB Bonaire has systematically implemented a large number of privacy protection measures in its organization. With this, the MCB now complies with the applicable legal standard.

For the customers of MCB it will also be visible that the MCB carefully handles the privacy principles for processing personal data. The MCB has also committed to train their staff more frequently on privacy issues and to regularly evaluate their planned approach so that this forms part of a sustainable privacy policy.

Checks

Also this year, CBP BES will continue with checks on whether organizations comply with the rules of the privacy legislation. If you want to know more about this, you can consult the website of CBP BES: www.cbpbes.com. You can also contact Roëlla Pourier at the secretariat: info@cbpbes.com, telephone +599 7159114.