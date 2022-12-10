10 december 2022 14:03 pm

MCB Bonaire puts two local organizations in the spotlight

Representatives from BIATA and the PONY League. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – MCB Bonaire has again selected two organizations this year that have been honored for their efforts for the community.

These are the fundashon BIATA and the PONY League. BIATA is involved in organizing beauty pageants, among other things, while the PONY League aims to teach young people a sense of discipline through sport.

The two organizations each received a $2,500 prize from the largest bank on the island. Both organizations expressed their gratitude for the award and the donation.


