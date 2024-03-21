Banking and Finance MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to successor Redactie 2024-03-21 - 1 minuten leestijd

Chicu Capriles is the son of one of MCB’s previous long-time directors Lionel Carpiles. Photo: MCB

WILLEMSTAD/KRALENDIJK- The current director of Maduro & Curiel’s Bank, Lionel (Chicu) Capriles, will hand over the leadership of the bank to a new CEO in about a year’s time.

“It is an absolute honour to lead MCB and work with such excellent colleagues. I feel honoured to be in a position to contribute to our society in such a meaningful way. After nearly 33 years of service at the Bank, I feel that it is time to pass MCB on to new leadership,” says Capriles.

The outgoing director also indicates that the bank is in good shape. “The Bank is strong, resilient, and in good shape. We serve our customers in the communities we proudly call home, with dedication. By making this decision known early, the Supervisory Board has sufficient time to find a successor. For now, it’s ‘business as usual.’

BES Islands

In addition to Curaçao, MCB is also active in Aruba as Caribbean Mercantile Bank (CMB), in St. Maarten as the Windward Island Bank (WIB), and in Bonaire as Maduro and Curiel’s Bank Bonaire (MCBB).

In addition to Bonaire, the latter bank, which operates relatively independently, also has a branch in St. Eustatius. Additionally, MCB still has relatively many clients in Saba, although it no longer has a real branch there.