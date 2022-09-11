MCB makes donation of five thousand dollars to four organizations important to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- In the context of its sixtieth anniversary, the MCB Bonaire has put four organizations in the limelight with a donation of five thousand dollars.

It concerns the so-called ZW Group, the football federation Bonaire (FFB), Tourism Corporation Bonaire and the FuHiKuBo.

During the presentation of the prizes, the bank reflected on the merits of each organization. For example, the ZW group is committed to many weaker members of society, including the elderly and people with poor hearing and vision, people with disabilities and chronic illnesses.

The Federashon Futbal Boneriano (FFB) literally gets many young people moving. For example, the Kopa Lito was started five years ago, with 250 young people at the time. More than 850 young people are now active. The FFB is also committed to training trainers.

The TCB received the award for setting up and developing the ‘Bonaire Bond’, with which visitors promise to respect the nature of the island. According to the MCB, this positively encourages visitors and creates a bond with the island.

History

The Fundashon Historiko Kultural Bonaire was the fourth organization to be put in the spotlight. The foundation, which was started by writer and historian Bòi Antoin, is committed, among other things, to documenting and archiving matters that are important for cultural preservation and historiography on the island.