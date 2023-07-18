18 juli 2023 11:38 am

Measures taken after concerns about air quality Police Headquarters Bonaire

Head office of KPCN in Kralendijk. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK- The building of Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN) in Bonaire is undergoing improvements following complaints about the working environment in the building.

An investigation commissioned by Rijksvastgoed Bedrijf (RVB) revealed mould concentration affecting the air quality. According to KPCN, Immediate measures were implemented, resulting in significant improvements. 

However, delays were experienced in executing long-term actions. The KPCN, RVB, and NAPB are working together to ensure a healthy and safe workplace. 

Recent consultations confirmed the building’s safety, and employees have resumed work. Certain departments have been relocated to other parts of the building. KPCN promises to provide further updates about the progresses of measures to make the building completely safe. 

