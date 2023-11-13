Medellín promotes medical facilities in Curaçao and Aruba

WILLEMSTAD- The Colombian city of Medellín, particularly popular among travelers from the ABC islands, between October 23 and 27 has presented itself as a destination for medical tourism on both Curaçao and Aruba.

The presentation was an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Medellín, supported by, among others, the Holland House. No less than eight clinics and hospitals from Medellín presented themselves to the public during two informational days.

According to a statement from the Holland House, more than 250 interested individuals attended the information sessions.

Medical referrals

Many residents of the BES islands, who need advanced treatment abroad, are also sent to Colombia through ZJICN. However, Colombia and particularly Medellín, is also a popular destination for medical care among residents of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten.