St. Eustatius Mega D Youth Foundation acknowledges dedicated workers and supporters Redactie 30-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Avernell Spanner, Maridalia de Palm, and Sharlane Patrick have successfully completed their studies to become qualified Pedagogical workers. Photo: MYF

ORANJESTAD – The Mega D Youth Foundation (MYF) says they are pleased to announce continued growth and success, thanks to the unwavering dedication of our passionate workers and the invaluable support of our partners and community.

“As we navigate through the challenges and obstacles of our daily operations, we remain committed to our mission of educating, motivating, and empowering the youth”, according to MYF.



MYF continues to say that in a special recognition, they celebrate the achievement of our three Pedagogical Care workers – Avernell Spanner, Maridalia de Palm, and Sharlane Patrick – who have successfully completed their studies to become qualified Pedagogical workers, thanks to the support and guidance of Nipa and Bes4Kids.



The Foundation also expresses gratitude to the entire MYF team and Supervisory board for their unwavering commitment and steadfast support. “Together, we have faced challenges head-on and worked tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of the children we serve”.



Positive influence

MYF also states that as they gear up for the new school year, they reaffirm their belief that nothing that they do is as important as the effect it has on a child. “This guiding principle inspires us to continue striving for excellence, knowing that every action we take has the power to positively influence the lives of the youth in our care”.

3