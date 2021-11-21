Members of Maritime Police of the Aruban Police Force are visiting Bonaire 













14 Shares

KRALENDIJK- In preparation for the setup of Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire, colleagues of the Maritime Police from the Aruban Police Force (KPA) are currently visiting Bonaire.

Colleagues from, among others, Dutch Customs, Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, were given the opportunity to test the use of the boat which will be used by the Hub.

Cooperation

The Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire (MMHB) is being set up to better protect Bonaire against international criminal activities. A support centre will be set up at the South pier for the benefit of the various uniformed forces.

From there, maritime patrols can take place, but search and rescue operations can also be carried out, including in collaboration with the Caribbean Coast Guard.