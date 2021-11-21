- 14Shares
KRALENDIJK- In preparation for the setup of Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire, colleagues of the Maritime Police from the Aruban Police Force (KPA) are currently visiting Bonaire.
Colleagues from, among others, Dutch Customs, Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, were given the opportunity to test the use of the boat which will be used by the Hub.
Cooperation
The Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub Bonaire (MMHB) is being set up to better protect Bonaire against international criminal activities. A support centre will be set up at the South pier for the benefit of the various uniformed forces.
From there, maritime patrols can take place, but search and rescue operations can also be carried out, including in collaboration with the Caribbean Coast Guard.
Also read:
- Clyde van Putten wants Air Connectivity issue Statia addressed
- Members of Maritime Police of the Aruban Police Force are visiting Bonaire
- Bearing Point organizes another Tax Administration Performance Summit
- Cape Air starts twice-daily flights to Anguilla
- Cruyff Court gets roof on St. Eustatius
- Bonaire Government starts campaign around Children’s rights
- Winair will fly three times per day to Statia and Saba during high season
- Bonaire Ranked Best Overall Diving Destination of 2022 in Scuba Diving Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards
- Submit your application for child benefit | Advertisement
- Bonaire on Best of the World 2022 National Geographic Traveler
- Infection case at Public Health can lead to delayed test results in Bonaire
- Hydroponics Farm on Saba soon operational
- Council Members Domacassé and Ellis learn ins and outs of Public Speaking
- After confusion: Adult entertainers Pachi Place allowed to travel to and work in Bonaire
- Saba Lions Club donates dictionaries to schools