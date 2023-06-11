11 juni 2023 09:34 am

BES Reporter

Men talk about feelings and emotions at Mental Health Care Caribbean

Helberg and Rosalina triggered the discussion among the men present with various statements. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Last Thursday evening, a workshop took place at Mental Health Care Caribbean, exclusively for men.

The purpose of the workshop was to create a space where men could freely talk about their feelings and emotions.

Psychologist Shandery Rosalina and psychiatrist Glenn Helberg facilitated the session. They showed participants that, despite the common belief that there are significant differences between men and women when it comes to feelings and emotions, these differences are often not as big as perceived. However, it is observed that men, particularly in the Caribbean region, do not easily express their feelings and emotions.

The participants found the workshop so engaging that its originally planned duration of 2 hours extended to almost three hours.

