Miles Mercera is the New Director of Tourism Corporation Bonaire















Kralendijk- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has announced the appointment of Miles Mercera as its new Director. The position was vacant for quite some time, after the departure of former director Maurice Adriaens.

Mercera brings decades of experience in the global hospitality and tourism industry to his new role, having led programs in both the private and public sector, focusing on business strategy, marketing, and brand and destination development.

“It is a privilege to work alongside industry partners to continue to not only build on Bonaire’s reputation as a

pristine, eco-conscious and welcoming destination, but to also enhance that image by showcasing the great strides

the island has made in recent years in providing diverse culinary offerings, upscale accommodation options and

elevated experiences,” Mercera said. “It is an exciting time to be in tourism, and, together with a dynamic team, I

am eagerly anticipating the opportunities ahead.”

Experience

Most recently, Mercera was serving as an independent tourism professional via his consultancy firm, having

stepped down from the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) to pursue a political role. He spent nearly 10 years with the private sector organization, the last four leading the charge as its President & CEO.

Throughout his career, Mercera has been involved in various projects for the Ministry of Economic Development for the island of Curaçao, including management of the Level Playing field committee, with the aim to increase the collection of taxes from all accommodation providers including an Airbnb agreement; a role with the transition committee of the Curaçao Tourism Board (CTB) to develop a recommendations report and implement a program for the transition to a Curaçao Tourism Authority; and participating in the Curaçao Airlift committee, with the aim to increase air service to the destination. A visionary, he also successfully transformed the hotel association to meet the expectation of the new era by implementing and developing a new strategy, team and way forward.

Mercera is not a stranger to TCB either, as he spent two years with the organization early in his career as its Online Marketing & Product Development Executive before joining the hotel association in Curaçao as marketing and product advocate.

Excited

“I’m excited to be back in Bonaire, now with many more years served in the industry and a deep understanding for

tourism in this region,” Mercera said. “My objective is to use my experience to place Bonaire in a position of

growth by capitalizing on opportunities as we move into a new age in tourism.”

Born in the Netherlands but raised on the ABC islands in the Dutch Caribbean, Mercera holds an Associate degree

in hotel management from the Aruba Hotel School, a Bachelor’s degree in international hospitality and tourism

management from the University of Curaçao (UoC), and a Master’s degree in consultancy and entrepreneurship from the Rotterdam Business School (RBS).