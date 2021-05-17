Military Training at Different Locations on Bonaire













Kralendijk – From May 18 to May 25, exercises of the army will take place on Bonaire.

Within the framework of maintaining the operational readiness of the 36th Army Company located in the West, an exercise will be held on the above date.







The exercise aims to get acquainted with the environment on Bonaire, the local authorities and emergency services.

Work will also be carried out for the Project Foundation and STINAPA.

The unit will train in the vicinity of Kralendijk, Rincon, Lagun HilI and Washikemba.

These exercises are accompanied by a courtesy visit by Major Marcel Krul and Kapiteitn Joost Rump to the Island Governor of Bonaire, Mr. Edison Rijna.

