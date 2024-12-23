Sint Maarten Minister Brug Meets with SMMC: Updates on Construction and Facility Tours Redactie 23-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Minster Brug and his company together with representatives of SMMC. Photo: SXM Government

PHILIPSBURG – Last week Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Hon. Richinel Brug, met with the management team of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The meeting provided updates on the construction progress of the new SMMC facility and included a tour of upgraded departments in the current center.

Key milestones and challenges, such as delays caused by the need to fly in specialized workers and residency paperwork issues, were discussed. Minister Brug assured his support for resolving these concerns through multi-ministerial collaboration. He was also informed that a new sewage treatment plant would be operational next week.

Collaboration

The Minister toured clinics introduced to prepare for the transition to the new facility, including Orthopedic Surgery, Radiology, Neurology, and Dialysis Ward, among others. He commended the progress and highlighted the importance of government and SMMC collaboration in enhancing healthcare for future generations.

