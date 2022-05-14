14 mei 2022 17:32 pm

Minister Carola Schouten visits Society and Care Directorate Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- On Friday, the appointments of Minister Schouten in the context of the Bes(t) 4 Kids program were held.

At the Society and Care Directorate, the minister spoke with other other project leader of Bes(t) 4 Kids for Bonaire, Tamara Nicolaas. Tamara Nicolaas also heads the Local Consultation Childcare Bonaire – LOKB, which represents everyone involved in childcare.

Challenges

We talked about everything that is going well, but also about the challenges these organizations have to face. The minister then paid a visit to Bòks Childcare.

