Airlift Minister Cooper firmly backing Z Air in license dispute with Sint Maarten 02-08-2024

A Z Air plane seen during sunrise at Curaçao International Airport. Photo: Z Air.

WILLEMSTAD—Minister Charles Cooper of the Ministry of Traffic, Transport, and Urban Planning (VVRP) in Curaçao is firmly backing Z Air in its difficulties obtaining a license from the Sint Maarten civil aviation authority.

This is evident from an interview Cooper had on Thursday with Dwight Rudolfina of Radio Mas in Curaçao. The minister reiterated his strong commitment to equality, fair competition, and market dynamics, as he had previously stated. “This is ultimately in the interest of the travelling public” said Cooper.

Cooper also mentioned having had several communications with his counterpart in Sint Maarten, Grisha Heyliger-Marten. Additionally, various documents have been sent to the Sint Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA). Cooper further noted that discussions have also taken place with the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) from the United States. The FAA is indirectly involved in the matter because the American N-registration on Z Air’s aircraft is a point of contention for the Sint Maarten authority. “A sought-after argument,” Cooper described the stance of Sint Maarten.

ICAO

According to Cooper, not only is Sint Maarten wrong in its stance, but discussions with the FAA have indicated that Curaçao and Z Air have grounds to file a complaint against the SMCAA with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Cooper himself must soon decide on the request from Sint Maarten’s Winair to operate more flights between Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Cooper has been ordered by the court, in a case brought by Winair, to make a reasoned decision on this request before August 5. Given the ongoing controversy with the sister island, the minister still seems less than enthusiastic.

