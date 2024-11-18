Sint Maarten Minister Gumbs highlights need for SXM infrastructure upgrades after heavy rains Redactie 18-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Flooded roads everywhere after the downpour. Photo: St. Maarten News.

PHILIPSBURG – St. Maarten’s Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs has called the impact of last week’s heavy rains a wake-up call, emphasizing the urgent need to address drainage and infrastructure issues.

The rains, caused by an unusual cold front, overwhelmed the island’s outdated systems, leading to widespread flooding in areas like Cole Bay, Cay Hill, and Beacon Hill.

Gumbs commended first responders and VROMI workers for their efforts in managing water levels, clearing debris, and assisting residents. He defended recent cleaning projects, stating that many drains had been cleared for the first time in years, mitigating the flooding’s impact. However, aging storm pumps, erosion, and poorly planned development continue to exacerbate the problem.

Stricter regulations

The Minister called for stricter regulations on future developments to prioritize resilience and safety, acknowledging that such measures may impose higher building costs. “Tough choices are necessary to protect our homes, infrastructure, and economy,” Gumbs stated.

