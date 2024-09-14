Saba Minister Marielle Paul expresses concerns over educational standards at Sacred Heart School on Saba Redactie 14-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Minister Marielle Paul - Photo Government Martijn Beekman

THE HAGUE/THE BOTTOM – In a recent letter to the Dutch Parliament, Minister Paul has expressed significant concern regarding the quality of education at Sacred Heart School (SHS) on Saba.

Following an inspection by the Dutch Inspectorate of Education, reports published in July and August 2024 highlight severe deficiencies in the school’s ability to meet students’ needs. The findings revealed that SHS falls short in providing effective education, resulting in learning setbacks for students. Furthermore, the governing body, Stichting Katholiek Onderwijs Saba (SKOS), has been criticized for lacking oversight and failing to address these issues.

The situation has escalated to phase E of the inspection escalation ladder, meaning the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW) will now oversee the case. The inspectorate has also reported instances of mismanagement, including both educational and financial failures.

Further Steps

Minister Paul emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues, particularly as SHS is the only primary school on Saba. She has stated that the students’ right to a quality education is her top priority, and further steps are being considered to ensure improvements are made swiftly.

4