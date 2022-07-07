Minister Richardson officially reopens refurbished gym at Point Blanche Prison

PHILIPSBURG- On Wednesday the new refurbished gym at the Point Blanche prison was officially opened by Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson.

Present were also Prison Director Mr. Steven Carty, Prison Guard Mr. Dean Joseph, the prison program team, and the inmate maintenance team.

The ceremony was opened with a prayer by one of the prison’s inmates who expressed thanks for the actions taken to revitalize the facility after so many years so that the inmate population can actively work toward rehabilitation.

Monumental

Richardson called the reopening of the facility ‘monumental’. “This improvement is monumental. After taking such a hit from hurricanes Irma and Maria, and some other drawbacks, we are here today. I am excited and look forward to the inmates making good use of this improved facility”.