Minister Schouten starts consultation about Social Security modernization BES

DEN HAAG- The ministry of Social Affairs in The Netherlands has started a procedure to consult stakholders about desirable changes to Social Security on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

According to a press release from RCN, it is necessary to modernise social security in the Caribbean Netherlands. With this as point of departure, Minister Carola Schouten is presenting her bill for this purpose to the inhabitants through an internet consultation. The Central Dialogues and public entities have already been asked to respond to the plans.

The changes have to do with, among others, an expanded vacation regulation for employees, maternity leave for self-employed women and allowances in the case of disability.

Furthermore, as announced earlier, the present bill structurally regulates the double child benefit for parents of children with an extra care need. Other measures, such as the introduction of an unemployment benefit, will be given further shape in the coming period so that they can also be implemented during this Cabinet term.

Input

The Central Dialogues and public bodies were asked earlier to send in their feedback on the plans. Minister Schouten attaches great importance to their input, as well as to the reactions to the internet consultation. The legislative proposal and the internet consultation can be found at: www.internetconsultatie.nl/wijzigingswetszwwettencaribischnederland. You can respond until the 22nd of August.