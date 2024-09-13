Saba Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management provides additional subsidy for water transportation on Saba Redactie 13-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

THE BOTTOM – The Public Entity Saba states to be pleased to announce that for the remainder of 2024, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) has allocated an additional, temporary subsidy to further reduce the costs of transported Reverse Osmosis (RO) water on the Island.

According to Saba Government, this means a significant move to enhance purchasing power and improve the affordability of essential resources. This subsidy aims to dramatically reduce the cost of trucked Reverse Osmosis (RO) water, making it more accessible to the people of Saba.

Operational again

Furthermore, the Public Entity Saba announces that the RO Plant has officially resumed operations, ensuring a steady and reliable supply of water for the community.

