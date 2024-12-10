Sint Maarten Ministry of VSA thanks Dutch Ambulance Organization for Decade-long support to Island Redactie 10-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of those present at the happening with their placards. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) has recently expressed its profound thanks to the RAV-Midden-West-Noord Brabant Ambulance Organization.

The acknowledgment was highlighted by the presentation of a placard token of appreciation by the Minister, Richinel Brug and Department head Cylred Richardson, symbolizing the unwavering commitment of the organization to the enhancement of the Ministry’s Ambulance Department over the past decade.

Cooperation

The decade-long collaboration underscores the significance of international cooperation in the field of emergency medical services. The homage paid in the form of a placard not only acknowledges the organizational support received but also individual contributions, specifically honoring Lianne van Driel and Ruud Verhalle for their exceptional dedication and support.

