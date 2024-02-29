Minster Dangui Oduber visits Aruba Airport to check up on Gate 2030 project

ORANJESTAD- Minister Dangui Oduber on Wednesday paid a visit to the Queen Beatrix Airport of Aruba to check up on progress made with the Gateway 2030 project.

The morning started with a tour of the Gateway 2030 construction site, followed by a detailed presentation showcasing the latest progress of the Gateway 2030 project. The airport is currently approaching the final phases of the Phase 1A construction and preparing for the testing phase.

“Once operational, this will significantly enhance efficiency for travelers to the US, eliminating the need for luggage pick up and recheck, and secondary security screening. Stay tuned for further updates on the Gateway 2030 project”, says AAA director Joost Meijs.