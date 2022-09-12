12 september 2022 12:38 pm

Miss Nikiboko Michell Emerenciana takes two titles in Miss Bonaire activity

KRALENDIJK- In the run-up to the elections of Bonaire’s fairest, Miss Nikiboko Michell Emerenciana has won two titles.

The titles of Miss Runway and Miss Best Fashion were up for grasp, both of which were won by Emerenciana. 

The attendees at the event, which also featured a performance by Netania and Luis Moka, were very pleased with the show.

Competitors

A total of four competitors took part in the pageant: Miss Nikiboko – Michell Emerenciana, Miss Playa pabou – Maria Smeins, Miss Antriol – Caroline Porras and Miss Playa pariba – Ruby Pouchet.

