Bonaire Miss Universe Bonaire shines at New York Fashion Week Redactie 18-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Ruby Pouchet seen during the New York Fashion Week. Photo: TCB

NEW YORK/KRALENDIJK – Miss Universe Bonaire 2024, Ruby Pouchet, represented Bonaire at New York Fashion Week, marking a significant milestone in her preparation for the Miss Universe competition in November in Mexico City.

During Fashion Week, Ruby walked the runway for designer Sherri Hill and collaborated with top photographer Fadil Berisha. After New York, she will continue her training in Venezuela, focusing on fitness, runway skills, and interviews.

Pouchet’s participation in Miss Universe marks Bonaire’s return to the global Miss Universe stage. The event is now sponsored by the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) to further elevate Bonaire’s international profile.

