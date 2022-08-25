25 augustus 2022 17:36 pm

Missing kite surfer Bonaire found safe and sound

Atlantis on a busy kite day| photo Inge Poorthuis

KRALENDIJK – A kite surfer who was missing for several hours on Wednesday evening was found alive by the police in the vicinity of the white slave huts.

When the 25-year-old man was not seen again in the early evening hours at dusk, the outhorities were alarmed and a search was started. The man, whose belongings were found on the beach, was not to be seen in any fields or roads.

Police and ambulance examined the man after he was found. What exactly happened is unknown, but in de video below of NOST, the ropes of the kite were stuck around the ankles of the man.

