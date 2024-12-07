St. Eustatius Monthly Meetings Introduced at Statia Government to Strengthen Governance and Collaboration Redactie 07-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A view of the managers present at the meeting. Photo: Statia Government

ORANJESTAD – A meeting was held last Thursday, at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) building, bringing together unit managers and department representatives. The session was led by Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn.

The Department of Purchasing and the Registrar’s Office presented a detailed overview of procedures aimed at streamlining operations and ensuring efficiency across departments.

Monthly

According to communication from Statia Government, similar meetings will take place monthly to reinforce good governance practices and promote effective collaboration within the organization.

