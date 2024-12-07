St. Eustatius
Monthly Meetings Introduced at Statia Government to Strengthen Governance and Collaboration
07-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – A meeting was held last Thursday, at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) building, bringing together unit managers and department representatives. The session was led by Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn.
The Department of Purchasing and the Registrar’s Office presented a detailed overview of procedures aimed at streamlining operations and ensuring efficiency across departments.
Monthly
According to communication from Statia Government, similar meetings will take place monthly to reinforce good governance practices and promote effective collaboration within the organization.
