- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- A campaign by Selibon and the Sushi òf Dushi campaign has yielded 15,560 kilos of gargabe collected in the neighborhouds in Bonaire.
Most garbage was collected in Rincon, Nikiboko and Nort di Saliña. The opportunity to dispose of larger items was embraced by many residents, judged on the amount of old telivisions, refrigirators and garden waste deposited in the collectors.
Sushi òf Dushi tries to encourage residens to join efforts for a cleaner island.
Also read:
- Outbound Passengers caught with False PCR Test Results at Flamingo Airport
- Daily new Covid-infections remain relatively high on Bonaire
- KLM will Execute 15 additional flights to Bonaire
- More than 15000 kilos garbage collected in Sushi òf Dushi campaign Bonaire
- New Political Party on Bonaire: M21
- Pilot Project aims to reactivate elderly on Bonaire
- Discharging raw sewage for visiting yachts need to change
- JICN certified according to safety requirements
- Councilman Sneek peeved about Cancellation of IC meeting
- Central Bank Curaçao and St. Maarten no proponent of switch to US Dollar
- Traveling abroad?
- Clyde van Putten starts Weekly Radio Program
- Governor Rijna call Covid-19 situation on Bonaire ‘serious’
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed EFPT 2021 Champion Amado Vrieswijk back to Bonaire
- Vacancy Activity Coordinator Sint Maarten