More than 15000 kilos garbage collected in Sushi òf Dushi campaign Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- A campaign by Selibon and the Sushi òf Dushi campaign has yielded 15,560 kilos of gargabe collected in the neighborhouds in Bonaire.

Most garbage was collected in Rincon, Nikiboko and Nort di Saliña. The opportunity to dispose of larger items was embraced by many residents, judged on the amount of old telivisions, refrigirators and garden waste deposited in the collectors.

Sushi òf Dushi tries to encourage residens to join efforts for a cleaner island.