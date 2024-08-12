Sint Maarten MP Gumbs demands urgent answers on SXM energy crisis, criticizes lack of coordination Redactie 12-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Gumbs is critical about the way Government is handling the national energy crisis and wants a request for help made to Carilec. Photo: PFP

PHILIPSBURG – MP Melissa Gumbs of the Party for Progress announced that she will be submitting urgent questions to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina regarding the energy crisis, expecting a response within 48 hours.

Gumbs expressed concern over the delay in operationalizing container generators, potentially leaving schools without power as they reopen this week. She criticized the lack of coordination between ministries, stating, “No ministry should operate as a stand-alone lighthouse.”

Fleshed out plans

Gumbs also questioned the government’s crisis management and urged the Prime Minister to provide clear, decisive communication, emphasizing the need for “fully fleshed out plans.”

Among others, Gumbs believes that St. Maarten should be seeking help from Carilec to bring in external experts to help solve the crisis.

