MP Peter van Haassen accuses Winair of monopolistic behavior on St. Eustatius and Saba routes

A Winair DHC-6 ‘Twinotter’ at Statia’s FDR Airport. Photo: BES-Reporter.com

THE HAGUE – Member of the Dutch Parliament, Peter van Haassen from the PVV party, has raised concerns about the increasing transportation challenges faced by Saba and St. Eustatius.

“Since the island became a special municipality in 2010, following the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles, connectivity issues have worsened for both Saba and Sint Eustatius (Statia)”, says van Haassen in a letter to Parliament.

Van Haassen points out that flights to Sint Maarten, once domestic, are now considered international, leading to significant price increases. A round trip for healthcare services in Sint Maarten, according to the MP, now costs around $300.

According to the PVV parliamentarian, the situation has deteriorated further as the airline recently stopped transporting cargo. “This decision leaves residents even more vulnerable, especially during storms and hurricanes that frequently close Saba’s harbor”, according to Van Haassen.

Growing Problem

Van Hassen also points to the fact that Winair has halted cargo services as part of efforts to obtain an IOSA certification, which its smaller Twin Otter planes do not meet. Van Haassen criticized this policy, pointing out that Sint Maarten and the Dutch government, as co-owners of Winair, are responsible for the growing isolation of Caribbean Dutch citizens. He called on the government to address the issue and improve connectivity for the residents of Saba and Statia.

