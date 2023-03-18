MPB and UPB are said to be discussing the continuation of the governing coalition

KRALENDIJK – According to radio station Live99, the Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) and the Union Patriótiko Boneriano (UPB) are already negotiating about the continuation of the current governing coalition.

The radio station says it has indications that talks are taking place at a “high level” between representatives of the two parties.

The message immediately sparked a lively discussion on social media. Many voters believe that, given the election results, it would make sense for big winner PDB to be the first to enter into talks with the other parties.

Emotions

Although UPB and MPB managed to keep the ranks of the current coalition closed for a long time, emotions took the upper hand in the last days before the elections. For example, a day before the elections, the UPB sent a complaint to Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond about alleged ‘incorrect actions’ by MPB deputy Thielman when awarding Commission Contracts (OvO) in his own office.