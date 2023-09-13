MPB Furious about Accusations of Daisy Coffie (M21) in direction of commissioner Thielman

KRALENDIJK- Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) strongly criticizes Daisy Coffie for accusing Commissioner Hennyson Thielman of unethical behaviour and calling for his resignation.

The alleged unethical behaviour is related to the business Hype Events Planner, which is a business affiliated with Thielman and would be operating the venue without a building permit. In a written statement, the board of MPB said to find Coffie’s accusations regrettable and even ‘childish’.

“The business in question belongs to Thielman’s wife, and the Commissioner is not involved in its operations”. According to MBP, Thielman acted transparently by providing all relevant information.