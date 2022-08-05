MPB leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe marries Karen Bastiaensen

KRALENDIJK- MPB leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe tied the knot again on Wednesday.

Civil registrar Nadya Tromp performed the ceremony with which Tjin Asjoe and Karen Bastiaensen were married. The spark between the two flew when Bastiaensen reacted to a photo that Tjin Asjoe posted on his Facebook page.

The like was the start of a long conversation that eventually led to a wedding ceremony on Thursday at the Passangrahan a few months later. According to Tjin Asjoe, the marriage took place in a relatively small circle. A bigger celebration will take place later this year when the family of the brand new Mrs. Tjin Asjoe-Bastiaensen is on the island.