Politics MPB sees the hand of Commissioner Abraham in the departure of TCB Director

TCB building

KRALENDIJK – Opposition party Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) sees the hand of Commissioner Clark Abraham in the departure of Miles Mercera, Director of the Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB). This was stated by the party in a statement issued on Monday.

“In recent years, the TCB could count on a total budget of just over 3 million dollars per year. For 2024, the TCB budget has been reduced by more than 1 million dollars to 2 million dollars, while personnel costs in 2024 have increased,” said the MPB.

According to the blue party, Mercera had warned several times about the ‘disastrous consequences’ of the budget reduction. The MPB also claims that the TCB has had to cancel several contracts as a result.

Commissioner Abraham denied, among other things in a conversation with ABC Online Media, that the TCB budget had been cut. “For years, 2 million has been allocated for the TCB in the budget and for 2024 that is no different. It is true, however, that temporary extra funds, which came in the aftermath of Corona, have been discontinued.”

Disinformation

Abraham says he does not want to talk at this stage about whether the budget should be increased in the future or not. “What I oppose is the deliberate disinformation and the stating of things that are not correct. I speak based on figures and with the 2024 budget in my hand,” said Abraham.

