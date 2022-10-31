31 oktober 2022 13:31 pm

BES Reporter

MPB starts with a television program about itself

17

KRALENDIJK– The Movementu di Pueblo Boneriano (MPB) will broadcast a number of recordings, in which the party puts itself in the spotlight. The program is produced by Bonaire.tv.

In the first episode of this week’s program the party leader of the MPB Elvis Tjin Asjoe and the Island Council member Din Domacassé were invited.

According to the MPBO, the aim of the program is to introduce viewers to the party and its representatives. The interviews held as part of the program are provided by Boi Antoin.

Broadcast

The first episode of the program will be aired coming Tuesday. The broadcasts will also be available on the internet, including on the Facebook page of the blue party.

