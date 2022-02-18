Much interest in consultation hours National Ombudsman and Children’s Ombudsman 













Photo’s – Nationale Ombudsman Caribisch Nederland

THE BOTTOM/ORANJESTAD – Last week the team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman visited the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius. Due to corona, this was now more than two years ago.

Spread over three consultation hours the team handled more than 40 questions and complaints. These concerned various government agencies, including the Central Government and the local government (the public body). A group of parents also shared their concerns about schools and youth protection with the Children’s Ombudsman.

What was noticeable is that residents came with multiple complaints about various issues. The team also spoke with single parents and children about parenting. These conversations were very valuable for research on parenting in poverty.

Consultation hours on Bonaire

As of March 7 the team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman will also be on Bonaire again. Locations and times will be announced shortly. These can then also be read at nationaleombudsman.nl/caribisch-nederland and dekinderombudsman.nl