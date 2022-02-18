- 2Shares
THE BOTTOM/ORANJESTAD – Last week the team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman visited the islands of Saba and St. Eustatius. Due to corona, this was now more than two years ago.
Spread over three consultation hours the team handled more than 40 questions and complaints. These concerned various government agencies, including the Central Government and the local government (the public body). A group of parents also shared their concerns about schools and youth protection with the Children’s Ombudsman.
What was noticeable is that residents came with multiple complaints about various issues. The team also spoke with single parents and children about parenting. These conversations were very valuable for research on parenting in poverty.
Consultation hours on Bonaire
As of March 7 the team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman will also be on Bonaire again. Locations and times will be announced shortly. These can then also be read at nationaleombudsman.nl/caribisch-nederland and dekinderombudsman.nl
Also read:
- Arrested customs official released
- Clyde van Putten hopeful that Van Huffelen will visit Statia with ‘Open Mind’
- Saba no longer requires testing for day-trippers
- New tip line KPCN
- Much interest in consultation hours National Ombudsman and Children’s Ombudsman
- Central Dialogue brings Agreement of Kralendijk to the attention of Van Huffelen
- Ton Rooijers new director business operations Court of Justice
- STENAPA Plans Fun Activities during Whale Watching Event
- Dogs attack a three-year-old toddler and cause serious bite wounds
- Bonaire picks up old life, new measurements as of tomorrow
- According to IMF Antigua and Barbuda’s economy is on a steady path of recovery
- International Mother Language Day Celebration
- Coffie optimistic after Van Huffelen visit
- Turbulent days for police
- Saba youth conducts soil analysis at horticulture farm