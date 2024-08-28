Police and justice Multidisciplinary action against undermining held on Bonaire Redactie 28-08-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- Through an alliance with chain partners INCLUDING Regional Information – and Experise Center Caribbean Netherlands (RIEC CN), the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Douane Caribbean Netherlands, the Directorate of Supervision and Enforcement of the Public Entity of Bonaire, the Labor Inspection Division of the Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) unit, the Immigration and Naturalization Service CN (IND), multidisciplinary checks were held on Bonaire in the morning hours on Tuesday, the 27th of August, at two locations in Playa.

During these checks, all attendees were checked for correct residence documents and were also checked for signs of undermining. Two persons were taken into custody during the checks. One person for further checks and one person who was on the island illegally for return to the country of origin.

The signs under investigation relate to suspected violations of laws and regulations regarding the residence and work of immigrants.

The RIEC CN plays a crucial role in tackling undermining* on Bonaire. Collaboration and sharing of information between different agencies increases the effectiveness of controls and interventions, with the aim of guaranteeing the safety and integrity on the island.

RIEC CN is a partnership in which the RIEC CN is the linchpin with regard to connecting the chain partners. Amongst other, through information exchange to tackle undermining crime, prevention, and the support in preparation and implementation of joint inspections and actions.

Undermining

Criminals use legal companies and services for illegal activities. As a result, standards fade, and the feeling of safety and quality of life decreases. This effect is also called undermining.

124