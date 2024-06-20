Saba Multidisciplinary inspections carried out on Saba and St. Eustatius Redactie 20-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Harbour Statia

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM – In recent weeks, several multidisciplinary inspections were held in the ports of Saba and St. Eustatius. All arriving passengers, the luggage and the crew of the Makana Ferry were checked. The ferry was also checked.

Multidisciplinary checks have also taken place at two construction sites on Saba. During these checks, all employees present were checked for the correct residence documents and signs of human trafficking were also examined.

These actions arise from the intention of the RIEC’s cooperation partners to better tackle subversion* in the ports and in construction in the field of human trafficking and labor exploitation on the islands, respectively.

A multidisciplinary team, consisting of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Douane Caribbean Netherlands, the public entity Saba, the Coast Guard, the Immigration and Naturalization Service and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, supported by the RIEC CN (Regional Information and Expertise Center Caribbean Netherlands) carried out the checks.

No violations were found during the inspections and no fines were issued.