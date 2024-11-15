Bonaire Multiple companies compete in tender for Bonaire’s new fuel terminal Redactie 15-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A basic design for the new fuel park, with 8 tanks of 1000 liters each. Illustration: BBT

KRALENDIJK – Several bids have been submitted for the tender of the new terminal to be developed by Bonaire Bon Transition, the company announced in its latest newsletter.

The bids are currently being evaluated based on predefined criteria, with the selection of the winning bidder expected by the end of this year. The tender is open to companies experienced in the detailed design and construction of modern fuel terminals. The selection process places significant emphasis on safety measures and sustainability. Participating companies are encouraged to collaborate with local businesses as much as possible.

Necessity

A new terminal for fuels used locally, in aviation, and for energy generation is deemed necessary, as the existing storage facilities are outdated, posing risks to people, animals, and the environment.

Although investments in renewable energy are ongoing, there remains a need for safe fuel storage. The terminal will also have the capability to store biofuels in the future.

