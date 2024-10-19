St. Eustatius MYF kids fall festival on St. Eustatius wraps up with fun-filled finale Redactie 19-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The kids had a blast with all the fun activities and music. Photo: MYF

ORANJESTAD – The Mega Youth Foundation (MYF) wrapped up its Kids Fall Festival on Friday, concluding various days packed with games, music, and entertainment for children of all ages. The final day saw an enthusiastic turnout, with youngsters enjoying a wide variety of activities designed to bring the community together.

The event featured a mini showcase of rising young stars, who took to the stage alongside DJ Crippy, keeping the energy high with lively performances. Local vendors also contributed by offering unique goods and experiences, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Mega Youth Foundation expressed gratitude to its supporters and partners, including BOOMBASTIC team, GTi, and Mr. Runnthings, whose collaboration helped bring the festival to life. Organizers praised the community’s involvement, noting that the event would not have been possible without their backing.

0