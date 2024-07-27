St. Eustatius MYF Youngsters help with Island Cleanup St. Eustatius Redactie 27-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Youngsters of MYF seen collecting garbage from the streets. Photo: MYF

ORANJESTAD- Youngsters of the Mega Youth Foundation (MYF) in St. Eustatius could be seen in past days working to clean up the island.

“At MYF, we have always believed in the importance of keeping our community clean. Even if we didn’t make the mess ourselves, we can lead by example and make a positive impact!”, says the organization on Social Media

“Statia is our home, and keeping it clean is not just a duty but also a source of joy and pride for us. Let’s all work together to maintain the beauty of our beloved island!”, says the Youth Foundation.

