St. Eustatius
MYF Youngsters help with Island Cleanup St. Eustatius
27-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD- Youngsters of the Mega Youth Foundation (MYF) in St. Eustatius could be seen in past days working to clean up the island.
“At MYF, we have always believed in the importance of keeping our community clean. Even if we didn’t make the mess ourselves, we can lead by example and make a positive impact!”, says the organization on Social Media
“Statia is our home, and keeping it clean is not just a duty but also a source of joy and pride for us. Let’s all work together to maintain the beauty of our beloved island!”, says the Youth Foundation.
5
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Commissioner Cicilia: Guardrail on Kaya Gobernador Debrot only feasible option
-
Bonaire
Alleged Drive-By Shooting Bonaire turns out something completely different
-
St. Eustatius
Carnival 2024 opened on St. Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
MYF Youngsters help with Island Cleanup St. Eustatius
-
Advertisement
Traveling abroad?
-
Airlift
Curaçao Seeks ‘Level Playing Field’ for Local Airlines
-
Events
First Edition of Bonaire by Night on Friday, August 2
-
Bonaire
Edsel Winklaar appointed interim director at Selibon N.V.
Meer News
-
Bonaire
Commissioner Cicilia: Guardrail on Kaya Gobernador Debrot only feasible option
-
Bonaire
Alleged Drive-By Shooting Bonaire turns out something completely different
-
St. Eustatius
Carnival 2024 opened on St. Eustatius
-
St. Eustatius
MYF Youngsters help with Island Cleanup St. Eustatius
-
Advertisement
Traveling abroad?
-
Airlift
Curaçao Seeks ‘Level Playing Field’ for Local Airlines
-
Events
First Edition of Bonaire by Night on Friday, August 2
-
Bonaire
Edsel Winklaar appointed interim director at Selibon N.V.