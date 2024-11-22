Sint Maarten
NAGICO and House of Nehesi inspire young readers with storybook donation
22-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG – NAGICO Insurances and House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP) delighted Grade 2 students at Sr. Borgia Elementary School by presenting the storybook Ti Koko and Kush Kush during an engaging classroom session.
Written by Virgin Islands educator Dr. Patricia G. Turnbull, the book promotes friendship and environmental awareness through its colorful tale.
Each student received a copy, with NAGICO’s Lisa Brown encouraging them to cultivate a lifelong love of reading. Principal Edmaira Jacobs and Teacher Lechardes Bell praised the initiative, thanking NAGICO and HNP’s Lasana M. Sekou for their commitment to literacy and education.
