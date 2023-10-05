National call for tenders physical security for office buildings SSO-CN | Advertisement

On behalf of the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, the Shared Service Organization Caribbean Netherlands (SSO CN) provides centralised support to all ministries active on the three islands. Centralised support encompasses such services as facilities management, housing , ICT, human resources and training.

SSO CN is looking for a supplier to take responsibility for opening and closing buildings in line with the applicable regulations. The supplier will be required to carry out a variety of checks to ensure security in the building and to provide staff who are service-oriented and capable of taking effective action in situations of threat. Furthermore, the security staff will serve as the face of the organisation for visitors to the service for which they are working.

The objective of this Tender Procedure is to enter into an Agreement with one (1) Physical Security Supplier.

SSO CN cordially invites interested parties to participate in the tendering process. You can sign up by sending an e-mail to aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com by no later than October 13TH, 2023.

Further information can be found at www.rijksdienstcn.com/over-de-rijksdienst- caribisch-nederland/aanbesteden