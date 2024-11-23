St. Eustatius National Restoration Fund provides loan for restoration of Statia’s Old Gin House Redactie 23-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Representatives of the Fund together with Raimie Richardson and the builders at the Gin House. Photo: National Restoration Fund

ORANJESTAD – The National Restoration Fund recently provided a low-interest loan for the restoration of The Old Gin House, a historic building on Orange Bay, St. Eustatius.

The main building, which was already in use as a hotel in 1760, has a rich history. It was once part of a bustling trade hub, where thousands of ships from Europe, America, and Africa docked. In later centuries, the building served as a cotton mill and a warehouse. Its distinctive red bricks, made from the ballast of Dutch trading ships, are a lasting testament to its past.

After the restoration, the building will be repurposed to include, among other things, a bar and a wine cellar in the lower section. Heritage Inspector Raimie Richardson of the Public Entity St. Eustatius is closely monitoring the progress of the project.

Pannenbier

Yesterday, the restoration was celebrated with the traditional “pannenbier” ceremony, as Hans Jacobs and Harry Kers of the Restoration Fund brought refreshments to show appreciation for the construction workers.

