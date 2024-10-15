Sint Maarten Nature Foundation and VROMI condemn illegal mangrove destruction at St. Maarten’s great salt pond Redactie 15-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The destroyed mangroves may take years to grow back. Photo: Nature Foundation

PHILIPSBURG – The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and the Ministry of VROMI condemned the illegal deforestation of over 200 square meters of mangroves at the Great Salt Pond Birding Platform by an unauthorized group, without a valid civil work permit.

A representative from a taxi association claimed the act was part of a collaborative clean-up effort for better tourist views, but it was illegal and harmful to the environment. The mangroves play a vital role in habitat protection and ecotourism, and their destruction will take years to recover.

Authorities urge the public to report any further unauthorized activities, as formal investigations and restoration plans are underway.

