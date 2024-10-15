Sint Maarten
Nature Foundation and VROMI condemn illegal mangrove destruction at St. Maarten’s great salt pond
15-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
PHILIPSBURG – The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and the Ministry of VROMI condemned the illegal deforestation of over 200 square meters of mangroves at the Great Salt Pond Birding Platform by an unauthorized group, without a valid civil work permit.
A representative from a taxi association claimed the act was part of a collaborative clean-up effort for better tourist views, but it was illegal and harmful to the environment. The mangroves play a vital role in habitat protection and ecotourism, and their destruction will take years to recover.
Authorities urge the public to report any further unauthorized activities, as formal investigations and restoration plans are underway.
0
More News
-
Sint Maarten
Nature Foundation and VROMI condemn illegal mangrove destruction at St. Maarten’s great salt pond
-
Bonaire
Crocodile sighted on Bonaire on Monday, but not caught
-
News
Big Live Nature Quiz on November 1
-
Bonaire
Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing onored with Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024
-
News
Awareness week against human trafficking on Bonaire, Saba, and Statia
-
Saba
Saba to revamp administration building entrances with landscape improvements
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Mechanical Engineer / Supervisor Sint Maarten
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten
More News
-
Sint Maarten
Nature Foundation and VROMI condemn illegal mangrove destruction at St. Maarten’s great salt pond
-
Bonaire
Crocodile sighted on Bonaire on Monday, but not caught
-
News
Big Live Nature Quiz on November 1
-
Bonaire
Jeaninne Wong-Loi-Sing onored with Ien Dales Integrity Award 2024
-
News
Awareness week against human trafficking on Bonaire, Saba, and Statia
-
Saba
Saba to revamp administration building entrances with landscape improvements
-
Jobs ICT and Technical
Vacancy Mechanical Engineer / Supervisor Sint Maarten
-
Jobs Management and Advice
Vacancy Legal Counsel Sint Maarten