Netherlands commits to accelerating to climate and energy transition small island states 

THE HAGUE – At the climate summit in Sharm-el-Sheikh (COP27), the Netherlands joined two initiatives to promote cooperation on climate action among small islands worldwide. These are initiatives around climate challenges and generation of renewable energy.

Local2030 Islands Network

Besides Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, the Netherlands has now joined the Local2030 Islands Network with all 3 islands of the Caribbean Netherlands (in addition to Bonaire, also Saba and St. Eustatius). With this network, the Netherlands wants to accelerate innovations in the Caribbean Netherlands and promote the exchange of knowledge about global climate developments between the islands. The Local2030 Islands Network is the first global network led by islands themselves and committed to achieving the Social Development Goals (SDGs) through local solutions.

SIDS Lighthouse Initiative

At the initiative of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the SIDS Lighthouse Initiative was born; an action plan to support small islands in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Aruba was already committed to this initiative. At the climate summit, the Netherlands also joined including Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

In this way, the Netherlands wants to join forces to support sustainable energy strategies of small island states. With technical knowledge and its international network, the Netherlands can make a good contribution.

Minister Jetten for Climate and Energy: “The Caribbean Netherlands is already noticing the consequences of climate change. If we do nothing, those consequences will only get worse or possibly even irreversible. That is why I want to work together to ensure that islands are not left behind in the transition. We need to support the islands with the technology, knowledge and access to finance, to make the transition to a sustainable energy system.”