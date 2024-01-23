Nevis Mango Festival to take place for 10th time

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS- From July 5th to 7th, 2024 mango lovers can participate in the Nevis Mango Festival, which will be organized for the 10th time.

The island invites participants to indulge in what they describe as ‘tantalizing mango tasting and thrilling culinary and mixologist competitions’ where the island’s chefs showcase their creativity by infusing mangoes into every dish and cocktail.

The culinary competition offers celebrates the versatility of mangoes from savory mango entrees to mango desserts. “Whether you are a mango enthusiast or simply looking for a fun and unique experience, the Nevis Mango Festival is an event not to be missed”, says Nevis Tourism Authority.