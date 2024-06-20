News Nevis welcomes Cape Air’s flights Redactie 20-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

BASSETERRE – The Nevis Tourism Authority is delighted to announce the launch of Cape Air’s new flight service connecting Nevis and St. Croix. Commencing on July 12, 2024, this route will offer convenient twice-weekly flights, operating on Fridays and Sundays, significantly enhancing travel options for both residents and visitors.

“This new service by Cape Air is a testament to the growing demand for seamless travel from St. Croix to Nevis,” stated Premier Hon. Mark Brantley. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Cape Air to introduce this route, which will undoubtedly boost tourism, enhance business connections, and foster stronger ties between our islands.”

The inaugural flight will depart from St. Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport (STX), to Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport (NEV), marking a significant milestone in regional air travel starting July 12, 2024.

Rates & Schedule

Special Introductory rate starting at $328 USD from St. Croix to Nevis and $349 from Nevis to St. Croix. These fares do include tax. Cape Air will depart St Croix at 11:40 and arrive in Nevis at 12:45, and depart Nevis at 13:50 and arrive in at St Croix 14:55.