New advanced ambulances for Bonaire Hospital

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal proudly announces the recent addition of two advanced ambulances to its fleet, significantly enhancing emergency care capabilities in Bonaire.

Last Friday afternoon, a special key handover ceremony took place at the Emergency Department. Among those present were Curvin George, Director of ZJCN, Mirella Walters, Emergency Care Coordinator, and Joger Jacobs, the former Medical Manager. The keys were handed over by Wim Treurniet and John Berger of Tulatech, who were enlisted by Fundashon Mariadal as experts for the procurement of the new ambulances.