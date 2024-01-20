20 januari 2024 10:54 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Healthcare Latest news

New advanced ambulances for Bonaire Hospital

89

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Mariadal proudly announces the recent addition of two advanced ambulances to its fleet, significantly enhancing emergency care capabilities in Bonaire.

Last Friday afternoon, a special key handover ceremony took place at the Emergency Department. Among those present were Curvin George, Director of ZJCN, Mirella Walters, Emergency Care Coordinator, and Joger Jacobs, the former Medical Manager. The keys were handed over by Wim Treurniet and John Berger of Tulatech, who were enlisted by Fundashon Mariadal as experts for the procurement of the new ambulances.

Related Posts

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius